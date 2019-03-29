PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 29, 2019.

Swaddee Thai Cuisine

5055 W. Ray Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Owner touched lettuce with bare hands

Curry sauce with no date mark

Las Sendas Golf Club

7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Green chili pork not held at proper temperature

Salsa kept past discard date

Thai Patio

1929 N. Power Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee busing tables then serving customers without washing hands

Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken

Tacos La Lomita

8449 W. McDowell Road

Tolleson

4 violations

Among the violations:

Rice out of temperature

Food not kept cold enough

Carniceria La Piedad

1627 N. 59th Ave

Peoria

5 violations

Among the violations:

Worker not washing hands properly

Food sitting on cart for more than an hour

Utensils put away with food debris

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Waldo’s BBQ

4500 E. Main Street

Mesa, 85205

Wagon Wheel Coffee Shop

36457 N. Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek, 85331

Nino’s Pizzeria

5800 W. Peoria Ave

Glendale, 85302

Carrie’s Café

13576 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West, 85375

Sesame Inn

34482 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, 85266

Chili’s Grill and Bar

3039 W. Agua Fria Drive

Phoenix, 85027

