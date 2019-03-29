PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 29, 2019.
Swaddee Thai Cuisine
5055 W. Ray Road
Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Owner touched lettuce with bare hands
Curry sauce with no date mark
Las Sendas Golf Club
7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Green chili pork not held at proper temperature
Salsa kept past discard date
Thai Patio
1929 N. Power Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee busing tables then serving customers without washing hands
Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken
Tacos La Lomita
8449 W. McDowell Road
Tolleson
4 violations
Among the violations:
Rice out of temperature
Food not kept cold enough
Carniceria La Piedad
1627 N. 59th Ave
Peoria
5 violations
Among the violations:
Worker not washing hands properly
Food sitting on cart for more than an hour
Utensils put away with food debris
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Waldo’s BBQ
4500 E. Main Street
Mesa, 85205
Wagon Wheel Coffee Shop
36457 N. Cave Creek Rd
Cave Creek, 85331
Nino’s Pizzeria
5800 W. Peoria Ave
Glendale, 85302
Carrie’s Café
13576 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West, 85375
Sesame Inn
34482 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, 85266
Chili’s Grill and Bar
3039 W. Agua Fria Drive
Phoenix, 85027
