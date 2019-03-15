PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 15, 2019.
Jimmy & Joe’s
1960 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Organic matter on soda nozzles
Moldy Chilies on cook line
Albertsons
5040 W. Cactus Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Ham and turkey kept past discard date
Chicken wings not held at proper temperature
Pita Jungle
1652 S. Val Vista Drive, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Salad dressing not kept cold enough
Employee not washing hands properly
Tempe Diablo Stadium
2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee rubbing nose than handling hot dogs
Trash bags used to store nacho chips
Gangnam BBQ
1350 S. Longmore Street, Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Fish cakes with no date marking
Dried food left on slicers
Raw beef stored above cooked vegetables
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Top Shelf
3301 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix
Jack in the Box
2120 E. Baseline Road, Mesa
Circle K
3543 E. Oak Street, Phoenix
Flancer’s Café
610 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Vogue Bistro and Bar
15411 W. Waddell Road, Surprise
Daily Donut
10725 W. Indian School Road, Avondale
