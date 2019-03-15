Tempe Diablo Stadium.jpg

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 15, 2019.

Jimmy & Joe’s

1960 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Organic matter on soda nozzles

Moldy Chilies on cook line

Albertsons

5040 W. Cactus Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Ham and turkey kept past discard date

Chicken wings not held at proper temperature

Pita Jungle

1652 S. Val Vista Drive, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Salad dressing not kept cold enough

Employee not washing hands properly

Tempe Diablo Stadium

2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee rubbing nose than handling hot dogs

Trash bags used to store nacho chips

Gangnam BBQ

1350 S. Longmore Street, Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Fish cakes with no date marking

Dried food left on slicers

Raw beef stored above cooked vegetables

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Top Shelf

3301 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix

Jack in the Box

2120 E. Baseline Road, Mesa

Circle K

3543 E. Oak Street, Phoenix

Flancer’s Café

610 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Vogue Bistro and Bar

15411 W. Waddell Road, Surprise

Daily Donut

10725 W. Indian School Road, Avondale

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

