PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 21, 2019.
660 W. Fairway Drive
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Salsa kept past discard date
-Roast beef and cheese out of temperature
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Employee washing dirty dishes then handling food
-Food debris on a deli slicer
6544 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Tomato sauce not kept cold enough
-Chicken cooling on top of a garbage can
Black Mountain Tavern and Distillery
30855 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Ham kept past discard date
-Kitchen utensils with food debris put away as clean
Olive Branch Mediterranean Market
3581 W. Northern Ave
Phoenix
7 violations
Among the violations
-Employee dicing tomatoes then touching chemicals
-Bottles of pesticide where they don’t belong
-Cleaning chemicals on a food prep table
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
El Mirage Bar & Grill
11201 N. El Mirage Rd.
El Mirage
85335
Angelo’s Italian Ice
1548 E. Cocopah Street
Phoenix
85034
Bourbon Street Circus
2901 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix
85016
Whataburger
2040 N. 75th Ave.
Phoenix
85035
Pizza Hut
528 E. Wickeburg Way
Wickenburg
85358
Popeye’s
1299 N. Arizona Avenue
Gilbert
85233
