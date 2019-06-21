A Valley country club got dinged in this week's Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 21, 2019.

Mesa Country Club

660 W. Fairway Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Salsa kept past discard date

-Roast beef and cheese out of temperature

Unphogettable Restaurant

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Employee washing dirty dishes then handling food

-Food debris on a deli slicer

Aldo’s Hot Wings

6544 W. Thomas Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Tomato sauce not kept cold enough

-Chicken cooling on top of a garbage can

Black Mountain Tavern and Distillery

30855 N. Cave Creek Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Ham kept past discard date

-Kitchen utensils with food debris put away as clean

Olive Branch Mediterranean Market

3581 W. Northern Ave

Phoenix

7 violations

Among the violations

-Employee dicing tomatoes then touching chemicals

-Bottles of pesticide where they don’t belong

-Cleaning chemicals on a food prep table

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

El Mirage Bar & Grill

11201 N. El Mirage Rd.

El Mirage

85335

Angelo’s Italian Ice

1548 E. Cocopah Street

Phoenix

85034

Bourbon Street Circus

2901 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix

85016

Whataburger

2040 N. 75th Ave.

Phoenix

85035

Pizza Hut

528 E. Wickeburg Way

Wickenburg

85358

Popeye’s

1299 N. Arizona Avenue

Gilbert

85233

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

