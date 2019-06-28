Dirty Dining

The Dirty Dining report is presented weekly on CBS 5 News. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
 
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
 
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 28, 2019.
 
Pietros

9800 N Summer Hill Blvd.

Fountain Hills, 85268

4  violations... among the violations:

-An Employee handling raw meat then utensils without washing

-A hand wash sink used as dump sink

Gadzooks

505 W University Drive

Tempe, 85281

4 violations... among the violations:

-Tortilla soup not cooling properly

-Cooked chicken out of temperature

The Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue

Tempe, 85282

Among the violations:

-Salsa kept 11 days past discard date

-Raw chicken thawing on bucket of fries

Dos Gringos

1958 South Greenfield Road

Mesa, 85206

Among the violations:

-Raw eggs stored above drink mixes

-Cheese sauce not kept at proper temperature

Late Night Johnny's Sports Bar

825 W Baseline Road

Tempe, 85283

Among the violations:

-Hydrogen peroxide on top of a dishwasher

-Potato salad kept past its discard date

-Raw pork above fully cooked chicken

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Castles N' Coasters

9445 North Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Pete's Fish & Chips

22 South Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210

Tony's Cocktail Lounge

5930 West Greenway Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Giligin's 

4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Harkins Metro Center Cinemas

9615 North Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Johnny Rockets

5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.