PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 28, 2019.
Pietros
9800 N Summer Hill Blvd.
Fountain Hills, 85268
4 violations... among the violations:
-An Employee handling raw meat then utensils without washing
-A hand wash sink used as dump sink
Gadzooks
505 W University Drive
Tempe, 85281
4 violations... among the violations:
-Tortilla soup not cooling properly
-Cooked chicken out of temperature
The Yucca Tap Room
29 West Southern Avenue
Tempe, 85282
Among the violations:
-Salsa kept 11 days past discard date
-Raw chicken thawing on bucket of fries
Dos Gringos
1958 South Greenfield Road
Mesa, 85206
Among the violations:
-Raw eggs stored above drink mixes
-Cheese sauce not kept at proper temperature
Late Night Johnny's Sports Bar
825 W Baseline Road
Tempe, 85283
Among the violations:
-Hydrogen peroxide on top of a dishwasher
-Potato salad kept past its discard date
-Raw pork above fully cooked chicken
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Castles N' Coasters
9445 North Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Pete's Fish & Chips
22 South Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210
Tony's Cocktail Lounge
5930 West Greenway Road, Glendale, AZ 85306
Giligin's
4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Harkins Metro Center Cinemas
9615 North Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Johnny Rockets
5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
