PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
[WATCH: Health inspectors ding several restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining]
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 7, 2019.
Moto - click here for county report
6845 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Toxic Substances not labeled
Staff handling ready to eat cabbage with bare hands
MJ Mini Market - click here for county report
1201 W. Hatcher Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Chicken and tortilla dough stored in grocery bags
Chicken soup not cooling properly
Kokopelli Golf Club - click here for county report
1800 W. Guadalupe Road
Gilbert
5 violations
Packages of sausage with no date marks
Ham, turkey, and cheese not kept at proper temperature
Mold on fruit salad and pulled pork
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
Vine Tavern
975 E. Elliot Road
Tempe
85284
The Playa Bar
1615 N. Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale
85257
Bikini Cocktail Lounge
1502 NW Grand Ave
Phoenix
85007
Dragon Garden
10665 W. Indian School Road
Avondale
85323
Taco Bell
352 E. Brown Road
Mesa
85201
Kabuki Restaurant
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd
Glendale
85305
[RELATED: Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint]
[RELATED: "A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded]
[Related: Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.