Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if the kitchen isn't clean. What health inspectors found in this week's Dirty Dining.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 7, 2019.

Moto - click here for county report

6845 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Toxic Substances not labeled

Staff handling ready to eat cabbage with bare hands

MJ Mini Market - click here for county report

1201 W. Hatcher Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Chicken and tortilla dough stored in grocery bags

Chicken soup not cooling properly

Kokopelli Golf Club - click here for county report

1800 W. Guadalupe Road

Gilbert

5 violations

Packages of sausage with no date marks

Ham, turkey, and cheese not kept at proper temperature

Mold on fruit salad and pulled pork

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Vine Tavern

975 E. Elliot Road

Tempe

85284

The Playa Bar

1615 N. Granite Reef Road

Scottsdale

85257

Bikini Cocktail Lounge

1502 NW Grand Ave

Phoenix

85007

Dragon Garden

10665 W. Indian School Road

Avondale

85323

Taco Bell

352 E. Brown Road

Mesa

85201

Kabuki Restaurant

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd

Glendale

85305

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

