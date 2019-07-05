With five major violations each, three restaurants tied for worst offender in this week's Dirty Dining.

These three restaurants had five violations each.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 5, 2019.

Brookdale North Scottsdale

15436 N. 64th St., Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling phone then food without washing hands

Ham and eggs with no date marks

Chart House Restaurant

7255 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Ahi tuna and salad mix kept past discard date

Produce stored under raw seafood

Moki’s Hawaiian Grill

3614 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Krazy Glue and lotion stored above prep table

Cooked chicken not held at proper temperature

The Strand

Two E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Bolognese sauce kept past seven days

No hot water at mop sink

BP Street Café

1845 E. Broadway Road, Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

Cough syrup stored with clean bowls

Raw eggs sitting over ready to eat foods

Pesticide in the kitchen

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Romanelli’s

3437 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix 85021

Cracker Barrel

16845 N. 84th Ave., Peoria 85382

T-Bone

10037 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85040

Haji Baba Food

1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281

Wendy's

6929 E. Hampton Ave., Mesa 85209

Café Rio Mexican Restaurant

10120 W. McDowell Road, Avondale 85323

