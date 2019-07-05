PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 5, 2019.
Brookdale North Scottsdale
15436 N. 64th St., Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee handling phone then food without washing hands
Ham and eggs with no date marks
Chart House Restaurant
7255 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Ahi tuna and salad mix kept past discard date
Produce stored under raw seafood
Moki’s Hawaiian Grill
3614 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Krazy Glue and lotion stored above prep table
Cooked chicken not held at proper temperature
The Strand
Two E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
Bolognese sauce kept past seven days
No hot water at mop sink
BP Street Café
1845 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
5 violations
Among the violations:
Cough syrup stored with clean bowls
Raw eggs sitting over ready to eat foods
Pesticide in the kitchen
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Romanelli’s
3437 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix 85021
Cracker Barrel
16845 N. 84th Ave., Peoria 85382
T-Bone
10037 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85040
Haji Baba Food
1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281
Wendy's
6929 E. Hampton Ave., Mesa 85209
Café Rio Mexican Restaurant
10120 W. McDowell Road, Avondale 85323
