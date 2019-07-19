PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 19, 2019.
[WATCH: This week's Dirty Dining report]
Smashburger
1335 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa
4 violations including:
• Employee handling raw beef then not washing hands
• Ranch dressing out of temperature
Vito’s Pizza Italian Ristorante
10999 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
4 violations including:
• Worker not washing hands properly
• Employee handling ready-to-eat rolls with bare hands
Greka Pita
1747 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
4 violations including:
• Raw eggs over ready-to-eat foods
• Two cans of raid where they don’t belong
Black Bear Diner
6039 W. Bell Rd., Glendale
5 violations including:
• Food build-up on plastic containers
• Slimy mold growth on OJ nozzle
Pho Bowl
1820 N. 75th Ave., Phoenix
7 violations including:
• no soap at hand wash sink
• slicer soiled with meat debris
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
Castles N. Coasters
9445 N. Metro Pkwy East Phoenix 85051
Seattle Espresso
1840 E. Warner Rd., Tempe 85284
Burger King
1990 W. Ray Rd., Chandler 85224
Jimbo’s Sports Bar and Grill
12224 N. 51st Ave., Glendale 85304
Subway
7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center #2070, Glendale 85308
See's Candy Shop
4201 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale 85251
Dirty Dining tools
Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint
"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.