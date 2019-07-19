No soap and a slicer that still had meat on it were some of the violations a Phoenix Vietnamese restaurant had which topped the Dirty Dining list.

PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 19, 2019.

Smashburger

1335 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa

4 violations including:

• Employee handling raw beef then not washing hands

• Ranch dressing out of temperature

Vito’s Pizza Italian Ristorante

10999 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

4 violations including: 

• Worker not washing hands properly

• Employee handling ready-to-eat rolls with bare hands

Greka Pita

1747 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

4 violations including:

• Raw eggs over ready-to-eat foods

• Two cans of raid where they don’t belong

Black Bear Diner

6039 W. Bell Rd., Glendale

5 violations including:

• Food build-up on plastic containers

• Slimy mold growth on OJ nozzle

Pho Bowl

1820 N. 75th Ave., Phoenix

7 violations including:

• no soap at hand wash sink

• slicer soiled with meat debris

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Castles N. Coasters

9445 N. Metro Pkwy East Phoenix 85051

Seattle Espresso

1840 E. Warner Rd., Tempe 85284

Burger King

1990 W. Ray Rd., Chandler 85224

Jimbo’s Sports Bar and Grill

12224 N. 51st Ave., Glendale 85304

Subway

7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center #2070, Glendale 85308

See's Candy Shop

4201 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale 85251

