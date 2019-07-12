PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 12, 2019.
[WATCH: This week's Dirty Dining report]
Second Story Liquor Bar
4166 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Food matter buildup on can opener
Moldy pork belly
Carniceria El Corral
10171 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Beef and chicken not held at proper temperature
Raw eggs stored above cooked beef
Sip Coffee and Beer House
3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Dishwasher handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
Leafy greens and goat cheese kept past discard date
Waba Grill
9915 W. McDowell Road, Avondale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken stored over cooked fish
Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher
Country Manor Assisted Living Center
2815 N. 48th St., Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
Employee handling dirty equipment then not washing up
Salad in fridge with no date marks
Food bowls washed without sanitizer
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
Red Devil Italian Restaurant
3004 E. Bell Road, Phoenix 85032
Wendy's
9380 N. 90th St., Scottsdale 85258
T-Bone
10037 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85040
Peggy and Penny’s 40th Street Café
4022 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix 85032
Cracker Barrel
16845 N. 84th Ave., Peoria 85382
Yogurtini
5870 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale 85306
Dirty Dining tools
Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint
"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.