This week's Dining Report reveals a Phoenix assisted living center had five violations, including employees not washing their hands and food bowls being washed without sanitizer.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 12, 2019.

Second Story Liquor Bar

4166 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Food matter buildup on can opener

Moldy pork belly

Carniceria El Corral

10171 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Beef and chicken not held at proper temperature

Raw eggs stored above cooked beef

Sip Coffee and Beer House

3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Dishwasher handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Leafy greens and goat cheese kept past discard date

Waba Grill

9915 W. McDowell Road, Avondale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored over cooked fish

Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher

Country Manor Assisted Living Center

2815 N. 48th St., Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling dirty equipment then not washing up

Salad in fridge with no date marks

Food bowls washed without sanitizer

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Red Devil Italian Restaurant

3004 E. Bell Road, Phoenix 85032

Wendy's

9380 N. 90th St., Scottsdale 85258

T-Bone

10037 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85040

Peggy and Penny’s 40th Street Café

4022 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix 85032

Cracker Barrel

16845 N. 84th Ave., Peoria 85382

Yogurtini

5870 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale 85306

