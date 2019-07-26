A Denny's in Scottsdale had the most violations in this week's Dirty Dining including meat not being stored at the proper temperature.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 26, 2019.

Wing Stop

2700 W. Baseline Rd, Tempe

4 violations including:

Employee not washing hands properly

Bottle of disinfectant stored in prep sink

Yu Tian Xia HotPot

1948 W. Broadway Rd, Mesa

4 violations including:

Meat grinder with rust on the blades

Newspaper used to store dry spices

Guatemaya Tienda Y Restaurant

340 W. University Dr, Mesa

4 violations including: 

Employee removed tortillas from grill with bare hands

Raw chicken stored above vegetables

Lee Lee Oriental Supermarket

2025 N. Dobson Rd, Chandler

4 violations including:

Worker packaged live slaughtered fish then didn’t wash hands

Build-up of rust on knives and scissors

Denny's

7605 E. McDowell Rd, Scottsdale

5 violations including:

Raw eggs stored over spinach

Sausage links and bacon not held at proper temperature

Soup not kept hot enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Joe’s Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234

Target

8055 W. Bell Road, Peoria 85382

Burger King

2318 W. Northern Ave. Phoenix 85021

Circle K

12707 Grand Ave. Surprise 85345

Parilla Los Picos

1542 W. University Drive, Mesa 85201

Taco Bell

4402 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale 85301

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.
 
 

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

