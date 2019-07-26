PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 26, 2019.
Wing Stop
2700 W. Baseline Rd, Tempe
4 violations including:
Employee not washing hands properly
Bottle of disinfectant stored in prep sink
Yu Tian Xia HotPot
1948 W. Broadway Rd, Mesa
4 violations including:
Meat grinder with rust on the blades
Newspaper used to store dry spices
Guatemaya Tienda Y Restaurant
340 W. University Dr, Mesa
4 violations including:
Employee removed tortillas from grill with bare hands
Raw chicken stored above vegetables
Lee Lee Oriental Supermarket
2025 N. Dobson Rd, Chandler
4 violations including:
Worker packaged live slaughtered fish then didn’t wash hands
Build-up of rust on knives and scissors
Denny's
7605 E. McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
5 violations including:
Raw eggs stored over spinach
Sausage links and bacon not held at proper temperature
Soup not kept hot enough
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Joe’s Real BBQ
301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234
Target
8055 W. Bell Road, Peoria 85382
Burger King
2318 W. Northern Ave. Phoenix 85021
Circle K
12707 Grand Ave. Surprise 85345
Parilla Los Picos
1542 W. University Drive, Mesa 85201
Taco Bell
4402 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale 85301
