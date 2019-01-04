PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations for Jan. 4.
Curry Corner Indo Pak Cuisine
1212 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Several small cockroaches in the kitchen.
Employee handling bread with his bare hands.
Frank and Lupe’s
4909 E. Chandler Blvd.
Phoenix
7 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked chillies stord in a grocery bag.
Bug spray in a storage area
Employee touched a trash can - then handled food without washing up.
------------------
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Romanelli’s
3437 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix 85021
Yen Ching Restaurant
126 S. Power Road, Mesa 85205
Tarbell’s
3213 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85018
Blue Wasabi
2080 E. Williamsfield Road, Gilbert 85296
Safeway
5035 W. Baseline Road, Laveen 85339
The Pirate Cove, 12313 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage 85335
[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.