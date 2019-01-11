PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here is the the only Valley restaurant that did not make the grade for for Jan. 11.
Pho Bowl
1820 N. 75th Ave. Phoenix
6 violations
------------------
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Safeway
10926 W. Bell Road, Sun City 85351
Streets of NY
3120 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix 85032
Mesa Drummer
1211 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa 85201
Burger King
1990 W. Ray Road, Chandler 85224
Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill
20210 N. 59th Ave., Glendale 85308
Chipotle Mexican Grill
3009 W. Peoria Ave., Phoenix 85051
[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.