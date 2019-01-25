PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Jan. 25.
The Broken Yolk Café
2034 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
“Lip balm & cough drops stored above food prep area”
“Employee handling bread and muffins with bare hands”
Antojitos LindaMar
620 W. Galveston Street, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
“Bleach & First Aid kit stored above prep sink”
“Milk and cheese sauce not kept at proper temperature”
Majerle’s Sports Grill
3095 W. Chandler Blvd.. Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
“Chicken not cooked long enough”
“Employee handling raw hamburger then not washing hands”
Pomo Pizzeria
366 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
“Pesticide where it doesn’t belong”
“No sanitizer in dishwasher”
Asiana Market
1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
9 violations
Among the violations
“Raw beef above lettuce”
“Squid kept past discard date”
“Food debris on knives and slicers”
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Clutch Café
20002 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85027
Target
1135 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa 85204
Moose Lodge
9550 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345
Valle Luna Mexican Food
16048 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix 85032
Dairy Queen
437 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234
King’s Fish House
35 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe 85281
