Milk and cheese not kept at the proper temperature. An employee handling bread with his bare hands. When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all-new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Jan. 25.

Dirty Dining Jan. 25, 2019

The Broken Yolk Café

2034 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Lip balm & cough drops stored above food prep area”

“Employee handling bread and muffins with bare hands”

Antojitos LindaMar

620 W. Galveston Street, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Bleach & First Aid kit stored above prep sink”

“Milk and cheese sauce not kept at proper temperature”

Majerle’s Sports Grill

3095 W. Chandler Blvd.. Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Chicken not cooked long enough”

“Employee handling raw hamburger then not washing hands”

Pomo Pizzeria

366 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Pesticide where it doesn’t belong”

“No sanitizer in dishwasher”

Asiana Market

1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

9 violations

Among the violations

“Raw beef above lettuce”

“Squid kept past discard date”

“Food debris on knives and slicers”

------------

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Clutch Café

20002 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix 85027

Target

1135 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa 85204

Moose Lodge

9550 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345

Valle Luna Mexican Food

16048 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix 85032

Dairy Queen

437 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234

King’s Fish House

35 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe 85281

[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.