We then select restaurants with some of the highest risk factors.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 15, 2019.

Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

691 N. Arizona Avenue

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Flan & cooked chorizo not date marked

Employee not washing hands properly

Bosa Donuts

4844 S. Val Vista Drive

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Ham and cheese sandwiches sitting – had to be thrown out

Dough in fridge spilling over onto walls and floor

David’s Hamburgers & Mexican Food

7212 E. Main Street

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Inside of ice machine rusting

Sick employee still at work

Greka Pita

1747 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored over mozzarella sticks

Lettuce and Feta cheese not kept at proper temperature

AA Ozzy Bakery

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Live cockroach by hand wash sink

Employee holding cell phone then handling food

No sneeze guard to protect pastries

Dean's List - Perfect health Inspection Scores

Honey Baked Ham

4635 E. Cactus Road

Phoenix

85032

JP McGurkee’s

2822 N. 15th Avenue

Phoenix

85007

Safeway

20205 N. 67th Avenue

Glendale

85308

Joe’s Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

85234

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill

1712 E. Guadalupe Road

Tempe

85283

Little Bit of Italy

15456 N. 99th Avenue

Sun City

85351

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

