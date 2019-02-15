PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 15, 2019.
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
691 N. Arizona Avenue
Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Flan & cooked chorizo not date marked
Employee not washing hands properly
Bosa Donuts
4844 S. Val Vista Drive
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Ham and cheese sandwiches sitting – had to be thrown out
Dough in fridge spilling over onto walls and floor
David’s Hamburgers & Mexican Food
7212 E. Main Street
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Inside of ice machine rusting
Sick employee still at work
Greka Pita
1747 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken stored over mozzarella sticks
Lettuce and Feta cheese not kept at proper temperature
AA Ozzy Bakery
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Live cockroach by hand wash sink
Employee holding cell phone then handling food
No sneeze guard to protect pastries
Dean's List - Perfect health Inspection Scores
Honey Baked Ham
4635 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix
85032
JP McGurkee’s
2822 N. 15th Avenue
Phoenix
85007
Safeway
20205 N. 67th Avenue
Glendale
85308
Joe’s Real BBQ
301 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert
85234
Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill
1712 E. Guadalupe Road
Tempe
85283
Little Bit of Italy
15456 N. 99th Avenue
Sun City
85351
