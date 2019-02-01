PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 1, 2019
Best Hong Kong Dining
1116 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
A German cockroach on cabinet door under fish tanks
Fly tape in back kitchen
Fans blowing on ducks
The Hungry Monk
1760 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken above raw beef
Bacon and cheese sauce kept past discard date
Coleslaw with no date mark
Chili Rush (aka The Plough Chinese Cuisine)
1440 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
6 violations
Among the violations:
Cases of raw eggs above watermelon.
A fire extinguisher stored over bags of flour
Food debris on knives and a can opener.
------------
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Mi Patio
3347 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix 85013
Panda Express
6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa 85206
Horizon High School
5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale 85254
Baskin Robbins
3108 S. McClintock Road, Tempe 85282
Dairy Queen
8889 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345
Ghost Ranch
1006 E. Warner Road, Tempe 85284
[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]
