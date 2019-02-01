Coleslaw with no date mark. Cockroaches in the kitchen. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week’s all-new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 1, 2019

Dirty Dining Feb. 1

Best Hong Kong Dining

1116 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

A German cockroach on cabinet door under fish tanks

Fly tape in back kitchen

Fans blowing on ducks

The Hungry Monk

1760 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken above raw beef

Bacon and cheese sauce kept past discard date

Coleslaw with no date mark

Chili Rush (aka The Plough Chinese Cuisine)

1440 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Cases of raw eggs above watermelon.

A fire extinguisher stored over bags of flour

Food debris on knives and a can opener.

------------

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Mi Patio

3347 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix 85013

Panda Express

6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa 85206

Horizon High School

5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale 85254

Baskin Robbins

3108 S. McClintock Road, Tempe 85282

Dairy Queen

8889 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345

Ghost Ranch

1006 E. Warner Road, Tempe 85284

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

