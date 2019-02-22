This week, bug spray in the kitchen and medicine stored over a food prep area. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 22, 2019.

Popo's Mexican Food

17037 N. 59th Ave, Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Roach and ant pesticide on shelves in kitchen

Chicken not cooked at proper temperature

Pastries N Chaat

920 E University Dr, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored above ready to eat foods

Frozen vegetables sitting in hand sink

La Botana

13014 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee that opened a back door then kept working with food

Worker handling food with bare hands

Cloves Indian Groceries and Kitchen

1825 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Medicine stored over prep area

Cream sauce not date marked

The Thai House

325 W. Elliot Road, Tempe

5 major violations

Among the violations:

Egg rolls not kept at the proper temperature

Multiple knives stored with food debris

A worker touching white rice with his bare hands

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Cracker Barrel

9340 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale, 85305

Pita Jungle

5505 N. 7th Street

Phoenix, 85014

Genbu Waffles

1350 S. Longmore

Mesa, 85202

Tony’s Café

301 W. main Street

Avondale, 85323

Panda Express

3448 W. Peoria Ave

Phoenix, 85029

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

1116 S. Crismon Road

Mesa, 85208

