PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 22, 2019.
Popo's Mexican Food
17037 N. 59th Ave, Glendale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Roach and ant pesticide on shelves in kitchen
Chicken not cooked at proper temperature
Pastries N Chaat
920 E University Dr, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken stored above ready to eat foods
Frozen vegetables sitting in hand sink
La Botana
13014 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee that opened a back door then kept working with food
Worker handling food with bare hands
Cloves Indian Groceries and Kitchen
1825 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Medicine stored over prep area
Cream sauce not date marked
The Thai House
325 W. Elliot Road, Tempe
5 major violations
Among the violations:
Egg rolls not kept at the proper temperature
Multiple knives stored with food debris
A worker touching white rice with his bare hands
Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Cracker Barrel
9340 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale, 85305
Pita Jungle
5505 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, 85014
Genbu Waffles
1350 S. Longmore
Mesa, 85202
Tony’s Café
301 W. main Street
Avondale, 85323
Panda Express
3448 W. Peoria Ave
Phoenix, 85029
Hungry Howie’s Pizza
1116 S. Crismon Road
Mesa, 85208
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.