PHOENIX, AZ - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 23, 2019.
Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant
8809 E. Mountain View Rd., Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee touching pants and apron then handling food
• Sour cream and beef not held at proper temperature
1760 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Mold growing in steak sauce container
• Drain flies throughout the kitchen
105 W. Portland St., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
• Worker touching ready to eat foods with bare hands
Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant
9666 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee handling cash register then preparing food
• Fried fish and shrimp with no date marks
50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
• Worker not washing hands properly
• Chicken and vegetables kept past discard date
• Mozzarella cheese not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Olive Garden
3380 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 85251
Happy Food Restaurant
6701 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, 85033
Long Wong’s
5270 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale, 85301
Starbucks
5158 S. Rural Road, Tempe, 85282
Chili’s Bar & Grill
1371 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, 85338
In & Out Burger
8285 W. Bell Road, Peoria, 85382
