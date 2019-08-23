PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 23, 2019.

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant

8809 E. Mountain View Rd., Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee touching pants and apron then handling food

• Sour cream and beef not held at proper temperature

The Hungry Monk

1760 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Mold growing in steak sauce container

• Drain flies throughout the kitchen

Fez

105 W. Portland St., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

• Worker touching ready to eat foods with bare hands

Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant

9666 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee handling cash register then preparing food

• Fried fish and shrimp with no date marks

Stand-Up Live & Copper Blues

50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

• Worker not washing hands properly

• Chicken and vegetables kept past discard date

• Mozzarella cheese not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Olive Garden

3380 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 85251

Happy Food Restaurant

6701 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, 85033

Long Wong’s

5270 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale, 85301

Starbucks

5158 S. Rural Road, Tempe, 85282

Chili’s Bar & Grill

1371 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, 85338

In & Out Burger

8285 W. Bell Road, Peoria, 85382

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

