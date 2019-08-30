PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 30, 2019.

Harlow’s Café

1021 W. University Drive

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Insect lamp above cooking station

-Bleach and floor cleaner not labeled

Jin Shabu

2055 N. Dobson Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Chemicals stored above clean plates and raw beef

-Employee rubbed nose then didn’t wash hands

Central BBQ House

7227 S. Central Ave

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

-Side of raw beef directly on top of squash

-Chef washing hands with no soap

Paradise Kitchen

918 N. Alma School Road

Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

-Two moldy taros in back of fridge

-Raw chicken in container with raw beef

The Breakfast Club

2 E. Jefferson Street

Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:

-Garlic herb butter kept past discard date

-Cheese and turkey not kept at proper temperature

-Raw bacon stored above cooked potatoes

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Goldman’s Deli

6929 N. Hayden Road

Scottsdale

85250

German Sausage Company

4900 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

85018

Happy Food Company

6701 W. Thomas Road

Phoenix

85033

Manuel’s Restaurant

5670 W. Peoria Ave

Glendale

85302

Randy’s Restaurant

7904 E. Chaparral Road

Scottsdale

85250

Rosie’s Italian Café

13930 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West

85375

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

