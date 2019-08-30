PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 30, 2019.
Harlow’s Café
1021 W. University Drive
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Insect lamp above cooking station
-Bleach and floor cleaner not labeled
Jin Shabu
2055 N. Dobson Road
Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
-Chemicals stored above clean plates and raw beef
-Employee rubbed nose then didn’t wash hands
Central BBQ House
7227 S. Central Ave
Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
-Side of raw beef directly on top of squash
-Chef washing hands with no soap
Paradise Kitchen
918 N. Alma School Road
Chandler
5 violations
Among the violations:
-Two moldy taros in back of fridge
-Raw chicken in container with raw beef
The Breakfast Club
2 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix
6 violations
Among the violations:
-Garlic herb butter kept past discard date
-Cheese and turkey not kept at proper temperature
-Raw bacon stored above cooked potatoes
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
Goldman’s Deli
6929 N. Hayden Road
Scottsdale
85250
German Sausage Company
4900 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85018
Happy Food Company
6701 W. Thomas Road
Phoenix
85033
Manuel’s Restaurant
5670 W. Peoria Ave
Glendale
85302
Randy’s Restaurant
7904 E. Chaparral Road
Scottsdale
85250
Rosie’s Italian Café
13930 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West
85375
Dirty Dining tools
Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint
"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded