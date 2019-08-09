PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 9, 2019.
2580 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Fly paper above food prep area
• Bottle of medicine above deli slicer
2755 N. 91st Ave., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Duct tape used to fix food container
• Green/white mold-like substance on turkey
2639 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
• No soap at hand wash sink
• Fried chicken kept past discard date
2828 S. Country Club Dr., Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Raw meat stored on the floor
• Toxic chemicals not labeled
857 E. Warner Road
Gilbert
6 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee at register handling food without washing up
• Glass cleaner above food containers
• Dried food left on deli slicer
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Sugar Bowl
4005 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85251
Barro’s Pizza
1925 E. Brown Road, Mesa 85203
Fajitas
9841 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix 85021
Olive Garden
1010 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284
Malee’s Thai Gourmet
7131 Main Street, Scottsdale 85251
Copper Door Bar and Grill
13818 N 51st Avenue, Glendale 85306
