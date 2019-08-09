PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 9, 2019.

Pita Heaven

2580 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Fly paper above food prep area

• Bottle of medicine above deli slicer

Gus’ New York Pizza

2755 N. 91st Ave., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Duct tape used to fix food container

• Green/white mold-like substance on turkey

Hot Wok

2639 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

• No soap at hand wash sink

• Fried chicken kept past discard date

Sahuaro’s Taco Shop

2828 S. Country Club Dr., Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Raw meat stored on the floor

• Toxic chemicals not labeled

Michael’s Pizza

857 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

6 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee at register handling food without washing up

• Glass cleaner above food containers

• Dried food left on deli slicer

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Sugar Bowl

4005 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85251

Barro’s Pizza

1925 E. Brown Road, Mesa 85203

Fajitas

9841 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix 85021

Olive Garden

1010 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284

Malee’s Thai Gourmet

7131 Main Street, Scottsdale 85251

Copper Door Bar and Grill

13818 N 51st Avenue, Glendale 85306

Dirty Dining tools

Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint

"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded

Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.