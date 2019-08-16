When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here is this week's all-new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 16, 2019.

San Diego Bay

9201 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee handling limes with bare hands

• Raw bacon stored on top of celery

Curry Corner Indo-Pak Cuisine

1212 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

Among the violations:

• Cooked lamb not kept at proper temperature

• Glass cleaner stored above dishware

Hyderabad House Arizona

4960 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

• Raw chicken over raw shrimp

• Knives with food debris stored as clean

El Herradero Brothers

101 W. Frye Rd., Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

• Bleach with fresh scent – used to sanitize food surfaces

• Pork head cheese kept past discard date

Arco Gas Station

1602 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

• No hand towels in restroom

• Toxic chemicals where they don’t belong

• Hot dogs kept past discard date

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Brothers Pizza

10720 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85037

Burger King

12601 W. Bell Road, Surprise 85378

The Vic

5325 N. Verrado Way, Buckeye 85396

Starbucks

1375 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear 85338

Fong’s Market

215 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix 85040

Brugo’s Pizza

7100 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331

Daffy
Daffy

Old dogs, get your old dogs at Arco and Bell. Perros viejos, consiga sus perros viejos en Arco y Bell. [censored]

