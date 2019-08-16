PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 16, 2019.
9201 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee handling limes with bare hands
• Raw bacon stored on top of celery
1212 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe
Among the violations:
• Cooked lamb not kept at proper temperature
• Glass cleaner stored above dishware
4960 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler
5 violations
Among the violations:
• Raw chicken over raw shrimp
• Knives with food debris stored as clean
101 W. Frye Rd., Chandler
5 violations
Among the violations:
• Bleach with fresh scent – used to sanitize food surfaces
• Pork head cheese kept past discard date
1602 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
• No hand towels in restroom
• Toxic chemicals where they don’t belong
• Hot dogs kept past discard date
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Brothers Pizza
10720 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85037
Burger King
12601 W. Bell Road, Surprise 85378
The Vic
5325 N. Verrado Way, Buckeye 85396
Starbucks
1375 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear 85338
Fong’s Market
215 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix 85040
Brugo’s Pizza
7100 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331
Old dogs, get your old dogs at Arco and Bell.
