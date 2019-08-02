PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 2, 2019.
3244 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Chicken soup kept past discard date
Cheese and macaroni salad not at proper temperature
2218 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Garlic butter left out at room temperature
Eggs stored above sliced cheeses
130 N. Oak St., Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Beef stew kept past discard date
Food server coughing – wiping face on gloves – then serving food
1090 W. Fifth St., Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Mouse droppings and dead mice in a storage room
Rodent bait stations in back of establishment
Worker not washing hands properly
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Manuel’s Restaurant
1111 W. Bell Road. Phoenix 85023
Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill
1712 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe 85283
Federico’s Mexican Food
4014 N. 43rd Ave., Phoenix 85031
Streets of New York
6730 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale 85251
McDonald's
3925 N. 107th Ave., Avondale 85392
Peoria Café
8405 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345
