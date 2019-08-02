Dead mice and mice droppings in a storage room. An employee not properly washing up. Not all Valley restaurants keep a clean kitchen. Here is this week's all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Aug. 2, 2019.

Henhouse Café

3244 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Chicken soup kept past discard date

Cheese and macaroni salad not at proper temperature

Gordon Biersch Brewery

2218 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Garlic butter left out at room temperature

Eggs stored above sliced cheeses

Gilbert Community Center

130 N. Oak St., Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Beef stew kept past discard date

Food server coughing – wiping face on gloves – then serving food

Rollins Market

1090 W. Fifth St., Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Mouse droppings and dead mice in a storage room

Rodent bait stations in back of establishment

Worker not washing hands properly

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Manuel’s Restaurant

1111 W. Bell Road. Phoenix 85023

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill

1712 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe 85283

Federico’s Mexican Food

4014 N. 43rd Ave., Phoenix 85031

Streets of New York

6730 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale 85251

McDonald's

3925 N. 107th Ave., Avondale 85392

Peoria Café

8405 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

