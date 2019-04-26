PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 26, 2019.

Pacific Seafood Buffet

3110 North Arizona Avenue

Chandler

4 violations

Raw shrimp stored above cooked seafood.

Ginger and wasabi not under sneeze guard.

Paquime Street Food of Mexico

17 East Dunlap Avenue

Phoenix

4 violations

Employee handled raw beef then used rag to wipe hands.

Milk with no date marking.

Jin Shabu

2055 North Dobson Road

Chandler

5 violations

Employee touched face then clean equipment.

Tofu and cabbage not kept at proper temperature.

Wholly Grill

66 South Dobson Road

Mesa

6 violations

Cooked sausage kept past discard date.

Raw beef not kept cold enough.

Chicken not cooked properly.

Dean’s List

Boston Market

4002 E. Thunderbird Road

Phoenix, 85032

Manuel’s Restaurant

5670 W. Peoria Avenue

Glendale, 85302

Hole in One Coffee Shop

13573 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West, 85375

Firehouse Subs

6050 West Chandler Boulevard

Chandler, 85226

Senor Taco

900 North Arizona Avenue

Chandler, 85225

First Watch

20567 North Hayden Road

Scottsdale, 85255

