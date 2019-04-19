Here is this weeks Dirty Dining report for April 19, 2019. (SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 19, 2019.

Szechwan Noodle

3330 S. Price Road, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Chicken soup not kept hot enough.

Employees handling food without washing hands.

La Bella Pizzeria and Restaurant

6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Pizza and eggplant kept past discard time.

Toxic chemicals not labeled.

Tomasos

3225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Bubble packs of medication stored in kitchen.

Mold growing on cooked potatoes.

Salvadoreno Restaurant

303 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cheese and cooked beef not kept at proper temperature.

Employee cracking raw eggs then handling food without washing up.

Pho Gia Dinh

3002 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler

6 violations

Among the violations:

Employee drinks stored on food prep table.

Spring rolls and pork belly not kept hot enough.

Mouse droppings in dry storage area.

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Mi Amigos

455 N. 3rd Street

Phoenix, 85004

Charleston’s

17001 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, 85260

Starbucks

3111 W. Chandler Blvd

Chandler, 85226

Safeway

10641 W. Olive Ave

Peoria, 85345

Main Street Billiards

1749 W. Main Street

Mesa, 85201

Luna Pizza

7800 N. 55th Avenue

Glendale, 85301

