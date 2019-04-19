PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 19, 2019.
Szechwan Noodle
3330 S. Price Road, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Chicken soup not kept hot enough.
Employees handling food without washing hands.
La Bella Pizzeria and Restaurant
6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Pizza and eggplant kept past discard time.
Toxic chemicals not labeled.
Tomasos
3225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Bubble packs of medication stored in kitchen.
Mold growing on cooked potatoes.
Salvadoreno Restaurant
303 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cheese and cooked beef not kept at proper temperature.
Employee cracking raw eggs then handling food without washing up.
Pho Gia Dinh
3002 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler
6 violations
Among the violations:
Employee drinks stored on food prep table.
Spring rolls and pork belly not kept hot enough.
Mouse droppings in dry storage area.
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Mi Amigos
455 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix, 85004
Charleston’s
17001 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, 85260
Starbucks
3111 W. Chandler Blvd
Chandler, 85226
Safeway
10641 W. Olive Ave
Peoria, 85345
Main Street Billiards
1749 W. Main Street
Mesa, 85201
Luna Pizza
7800 N. 55th Avenue
Glendale, 85301
