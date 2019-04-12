When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn’t. Here is this week's all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.

[WATCH: This week's video]

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 12, 2019.

Sasha’s Kitchen and Cocktails

81 W. Boston Street, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw beef above raw eggs

Chicken not cooked to proper temperature

Uno Mas Cantina

1327 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Mac and Cheese kept past discard date

Raw eggs stored over enchilada sauces

Sandbar Mexican Grill

1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert

6 violations

Among the violations:

Employees handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

No soap at hand wash sink

Alcohol bottles stored with ice used for customer consumption

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Patties 1st Ave Lounge

7220 E. 1st Ave., Scottsdale 85251

Chili’s Grill & Bar

1435 S. Power Road, Mesa 85206

Tastee Freeze

512 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg 85390

Whataburger

4610 S. 48th St., Phoenix 85040

U.S. Egg

3238 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85251

Pride

1734 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.