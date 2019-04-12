PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 12, 2019.
Sasha’s Kitchen and Cocktails
81 W. Boston Street, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw beef above raw eggs
Chicken not cooked to proper temperature
Uno Mas Cantina
1327 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Mac and Cheese kept past discard date
Raw eggs stored over enchilada sauces
Sandbar Mexican Grill
1975 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
6 violations
Among the violations:
Employees handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
No soap at hand wash sink
Alcohol bottles stored with ice used for customer consumption
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Patties 1st Ave Lounge
7220 E. 1st Ave., Scottsdale 85251
Chili’s Grill & Bar
1435 S. Power Road, Mesa 85206
Tastee Freeze
512 E. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg 85390
Whataburger
4610 S. 48th St., Phoenix 85040
U.S. Egg
3238 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85251
Pride
1734 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281
