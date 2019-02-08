PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 8, 2019
Bosa Donuts
130 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee washed dishes then worked with food
Dough in fridge overflowing onto walls and floor
W Scottsdale
7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken
Cooked beans kept past discard date
Hacienda No. 2 Mercado
7215 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Windex stored on a cutting board
Swarm of flies throughout the restaurant
Pho KC
18555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Toxic chemicals not labeled
Soup not kept at proper temperature
Bangkok Thai Bar B Q
13828 N. 51st Ave., Glendale
5 violations
Among the violations:
Shrimp not cooked long enough
Burn medication above food prep area
No date marking on chicken
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
2160 E. Baseline Road, Mesa 85204
1651 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016
804 S. Ash Ave., Tempe 85281
16405 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85254
5825 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale 85302
2131 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016
