Flies buzzing around the kitchen. Burn medicine over a food prep area. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's all-new Dirty Dining report.

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Feb. 8, 2019

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

Bosa Donuts

130 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee washed dishes then worked with food

Dough in fridge overflowing onto walls and floor

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

W Scottsdale

7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken

Cooked beans kept past discard date

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

Hacienda No. 2 Mercado

7215 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Windex stored on a cutting board

Swarm of flies throughout the restaurant

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

Pho KC

18555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Toxic chemicals not labeled

Soup not kept at proper temperature

+5 
Dirty Dining 2/8/19

Bangkok Thai Bar B Q

13828 N. 51st Ave., Glendale

5 violations

Among the violations:

Shrimp not cooked long enough

Burn medication above food prep area

No date marking on chicken

------------

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Taco Bell

2160 E. Baseline Road, Mesa 85204

Duck and Decanter

1651 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016

Otto Pizza and Pastry

804 S. Ash Ave., Tempe 85281

Maggiano’s

16405 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale 85254

Boston Market

5825 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale 85302

Pot Belly Sandwich Shop

2131 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016

[PLACES TO TRY: 2 Phoenix-area restaurants land on Yelp's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list]

[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]

 

 

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.