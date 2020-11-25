TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The video is less than 20 seconds long, and only stayed on social media for a matter of minutes. But what it showed is raising serious concerns among public health experts and university officials.
"This is a really bad thing. This is what we were most afraid of," said Andrew Carroll, MD.
The video at issue shows a wild party with dozens, potentially hundreds of college-age students and was posted by an Arizona State University student over the weekend. They are seen crowded together, dancing, singing, not wearing masks and not social-distancing.
University officials say they could not verify whether the people in the video were ASU students, but they released a statement, which reads in part:
"The university has been clear about the expectations for all members of the ASU community. Gatherings, such as large parties, pose a threat to public health and violate our Student Code of Conduct. ASU will take disciplinary action against any and all identified ASU students who organize and attend such gatherings. Possible discipline ranges from warnings to suspension and expulsion from the university."
Dr. Carroll says this is the type of event that can spread the coronavirus and potentially infect entire families on Thanksgiving.
"What we're most afraid of is that Thanksgiving dinner table where the parents have brought the kids home from college and brought the grandparents home to share that Thanksgiving dinner. So now you've got three bubbles invading one another and you don't know which one is going to bring the disease, but you definitely know which one is going to be most at risk, and it's our seniors," said Carroll.