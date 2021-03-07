PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For people purchasing marijuana products from a dispensary, it would be reasonable to expect products to be free of harmful chemicals and pesticides. That is an assumption people in Arizona should not make.
With the legalization of recreational marijuana, edibles, gummies, creams, flowers, vapes, tinctures, and other marijuana products are exploding in popularity.
In 2017, Arizona's Family exposed moldy medical marijuana being sold by dispensaries. Following those investigations, Arizona went from one of the only states with no requirements for testing marijuana to enacting some of the strictest safety standards in the country. There are now growing concerns and evidence those new testing rules are not being followed. Testing requirements kicked in less than three months before recreational sales began at the end of January.
Under SB1494, as of November 2020, dispensaries have to test for "unsafe levels of microbial contamination, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, growth regulators and residual solvents and confirm the potency of the marijuana to be dispensed."
Myclobutanil is included in the required testing. Myclobutanil is found in Eagle 20; a pesticide used to prevent pests, mold, and fungus. When heated during smoking or vaping, myclobutanil becomes hydrogen cyanide, an extraordinarily toxic compound used in the death chamber for capital punishment.
