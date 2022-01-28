PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to the city’s overtime budget, two departments are consistently near the top – the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department.
Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Rob McDade said the department is paying overtime because it costs less than hiring more personnel, given the cost of training, benefits, and pensions. “If we can take firefighters who are already getting benefits and pay them overtime, fiscally the city has told us it works out better that way,” McDade said.
But in the last two years, the departments have seen overtime costs rise by millions. In 2020, overtime jumped past $37 million for the Phoenix Police Department and $29 million for the Phoenix Fire Department. The increases were due to two factors in 2020: ongoing protests and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The departments said the civil unrest drove up expenses for both departments, with the fire department dedicating personnel to help the city deal with the pandemic. “There was a price tag associated with that, as always with public safety,” McDade said.
In 2021, overtime expenses remained high for both agencies, compared to past years, but not necessarily for the same reasons. For the Phoenix Fire Department, the pandemic affected the number of firefighters available to work. More than 1,000 of the 1,600 firefighters in the department contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, leaving healthy firefighters to cover extra shifts. “We have to staff the trucks,” McDade said. “COVID hit us hard. We had a lot of members that were out with COVID; they can’t come back to work.” With 100 firefighters still out, the Phoenix Fire Department continues to deal with COVID illnesses.
The Phoenix Police Department is seeing a staffing shortage that is causing their overtime to soar higher. “Right now, on a daily basis, the police department is calling officers in on overtime,” Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus said. The department is down more than 400 sworn positions. Overtime is one of the measures the department is using to keep enough officers on patrol. “We have to make sure we have officers out there to protect the citizens,” Justus said. “When you call 911, the worst thing that can happen is a cop not show up.” The Phoenix Police Department has 40 recruits on the way, but they remain down hundreds of officers, and it could take years to build back up personnel.