NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three incidents in the past six weeks are exposing a weakness in President Donald Trump's argument that a new wall on the southern border will stop drug and human smuggling.
"This is political theater," said Andrew Gordon, a Phoenix attorney who served as counsel to the Secretary of Homeland Security during the Obama presidency.
"The places where the fence is going to be most effective, its already in place and has been since I was at Homeland Security," said Gordon.
During the past six weeks, authorities have discovered three drug tunnels in Nogales, where a 25-foot tall border wall and fence already exist.
Twice in the past week, Customs and Border Protection officers and agents have spotted immigrants from Central America climbing over the border fence.
And this week, CBP officers made the largest Fentanyl in the history of the agency. The drugs were hidden inside a tractor-trailer, which was crossing into the U.S. through the legal port entry in Nogales.
All three incidents run counter to President Trump's often repeated assertion that most drugs are smuggled by people through the desert, where the wall does not exist.
According to the DEA, a vast majority of illegal drugs make their way into the U.S., hidden in vehicles traveling through the ports of entry. And according to the latest Homeland Security figures, immigrants who overstay their Visas now outnumber those who cross into the U.S. illegally.
"You know, there’s somebody who once said for every complex problem there is a solution that’s quick, simple and wrong," said Gordon, referring to the Trump wall.
