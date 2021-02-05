PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- She could feel the stares. Kammy would have been embarrassed, but she was consumed with concern as she held down her 7-year-old, trying to stop him from hurting himself or someone else. Tyson's explosive temper was the reason Kammy accompanied him on a field trip to LegoLand Discovery Center in Tempe, Arizona.
Trying not to hurt him, Kammy pinned Tyson down using a technique recently taught to her by his psychiatrist. One hand pressed on his chest, her other holding both of his hands. The second-grader was small enough where she could still control him. He didn't use to be like this. Just a couple of months earlier, Tyson was a happy, active little boy.
As Kammy held Tyson down, she had no idea the little pill she was giving him daily, prescribed by his doctor, could be causing her son's mental and emotional problems.
For families like Tyson's, Singulair, an allergy medicine, may trigger a journey of confusion, concern, and turmoil. For others, it ends in death. Suicidal thoughts and actions are one of the known side effects families say they didn't find out about until after their loved ones killed themselves.
Warnings the drug could cause depression, aggression, and suicide began appearing in the package insert for Singulair in 2008, a decade after the drug was put on the market, but the risks were not generally advertised.