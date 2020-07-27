SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The house on Monterosa Street, near 86th Street and Indian School Road had been a nuisance for months, according to neighbors.

"It's pretty much always a loud, problematic house," said Sean Bassik, who says he heard the gunshots early Sunday morning.

Police say a party at the short-term rental led to a fight, which led to a shooting. One person was injured.

It was just the latest incident connected to short-term rentals, which have angered people across the Valley.

"It's gotten worse if anything," said Bill Hunter, who has been tracking the effects of short-term rentals in the neighborhoods where they are located.

"Because the clubs and bars in Scottsdale are shutting down, the action is moving to the short-term rentals," said Hunter.

He believes renters are taking advantage of a loophole in the state law that governs short-term rentals. Hunter says it prohibits local police from enforcing occupancy limits on these properties.

Police officers from three Valley departments tell CBS 5 Investigates they are seeing short-term rentals and the parties they attract as a growing public safety problem.

Last week, Airbnb announced that it had suspended 50 Arizona properties from its listing service because of complaints about parties.