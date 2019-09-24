A BOMBSHELL INVESTIGATION! Hundreds have already fallen victim. Could you be next?
Service Arizona makes it easy to get a copy of your Arizona driver license. But identity thieves have figured out a glaring security glitch with the state-operated website.
The damage a crook can do with someone else's real ID is practically unlimited. Crooks can open up credit accounts. They can even get access to your bank accounts.
Tonight on CBS 5 at 10, we'll show you how the bad guys are getting away with it and how many victims they've already hit.
Additionally, we took what we found to the bosses at the Arizona Department of Transportation. Hear what they had to say tonight on CBS 5 News at 10.
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper and CBS 5 Investigative Reporter Morgan Loew team up in this bombshell investigation.