PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows Arizona had more COVID cases per 100,000 children than any other state in the country.
The report, titled Children and COVID-19: State Data Report, looked at cumulative cases across the country up to July 30.
According to the report, there were 1098 cases for every 100,000 children in the state. That puts Arizona above South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
The report also indicates that Arizona had the highest positivity rate for children, at 17.8%. That is the percent of children who tested positive for COVID out of the total number of children tested.
The report says 410 children were hospitalized and 12 children died. The authors of the report categorize children in Arizona as anyone 19 years and under.
You can find the report here.