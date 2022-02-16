PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stalking through technology. Apple recently announced plans to add more measures to AirTags to cut down on unwanted tracking.

The Bluetooth devices are designed to track objects such as keys or backpacks, but reports are increasing across the country of the devices being used to stalk people.

Apple's website says it worked with law enforcement to update AirTag's safety warnings, but there are concerns the efforts don't go far enough.

Among the software updates that will happen later this year:

Alerting people sooner if a device is suspected to be tracking someone

A louder chirping sound if the device is separated from its owner

Instructions on how to find information on the device's owner and disable the device.

Since the tracking devices were launched last April, the Phoenix Police Department has seen nine cases involving AirTags.

Detective Karrie Flanigan with the Mesa Police Department has worked on 5 cases involving spouses going through divorces or ex-boyfriends and girlfriends stalking each other.

