Photographer captures border wall debris flying into Mexico

ARIZONA BORDER (3TV/CBS 5) - A photographer who spent more than one month documenting border wall construction captured video of debris from explosions flying into Mexico.

Construction crews have been setting explosive charges on mountain ranges along the border as they build the new wall in rugged terrain.

"These are, you know, 300-foot swaths of land that just gets decimated," said John Kurc, who is normally a concert and wedding photographer.

"The boulders rolling down in certain sections, you know, they're rolling right into Mexico. Then the bulldozers come in and level the road and push all of the debris down into Mexico, which is another thing that really needs to be addressed because that violates some international boundary laws," said Kurc.

Contractors, scrap dealers selling border fence steel in Arizona and Mexico On the dusty streets of Sonoyta, Sonora, these posts are not on the border anymore. They are for sale in scrap yards.

Earlier this month, CBS 5 Investigates reported that construction crews were bulldozing debris from other sections of the border wall into Mexico. An official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the construction company, Southwest Valley Constructors, did not have the required permission to cross into Mexico and back to the United States. According to the official, the company was supposed to be recycling the material.

But CBS 5 Investigates found people in Mexico buying and selling steel from the project.

"I've heard reports of that, but I haven't had the opportunity to talk to the general that oversees the Army Corps of Engineers to, to talk about specifics about whether that is actually happening or just anecdotal information," said Mark Morgan, who is the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the matter remained under investigation.