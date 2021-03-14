Growing opioid problem in Arizona
Source: 3TV/CBS 5

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Almost a year since she died, Hannah Cupp's family remembers the 17-year-old as a force of nature.

Hannah Cupp

Hannah Cupp

"She can get along with anybody, absolutely anybody," said Sommer Cupp, who is Hannah's stepmother.

"If you're having a bad day, she'll make you feel like 10 times better," said Randi Cupp, who is Hannah's sister.

Tune-in for the full story tonight after the Grammy's 

Both Sommer and Randi still refer to Hannah in the present tense, even though she died last March, the victim of a fentanyl overdose. But Sommer says Hannah did not ingest a pill. She simply touched it. She says she knows this because she saw it on video. 

"Unfortunately, there's cameras in our house for a reason," said Sommer.

Arizona's Family Investigates will have a full report on the tragic death of Hannah Cupp, and the growing opioid crisis in our state tonight after the Grammy's.

Morgan Loew's hard-hitting investigations can be seen weekdays on CBS 5 News at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you