PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Almost a year since she died, Hannah Cupp's family remembers the 17-year-old as a force of nature.
"She can get along with anybody, absolutely anybody," said Sommer Cupp, who is Hannah's stepmother.
"If you're having a bad day, she'll make you feel like 10 times better," said Randi Cupp, who is Hannah's sister.
Tune-in for the full story tonight after the Grammy's
Both Sommer and Randi still refer to Hannah in the present tense, even though she died last March, the victim of a fentanyl overdose. But Sommer says Hannah did not ingest a pill. She simply touched it. She says she knows this because she saw it on video.
"Unfortunately, there's cameras in our house for a reason," said Sommer.
Arizona's Family Investigates will have a full report on the tragic death of Hannah Cupp, and the growing opioid crisis in our state tonight after the Grammy's.