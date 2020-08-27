New space race endangering Arizona's big telescopes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new generation of satellites could interfere with Earth-based astronomy, including the science that takes place at Arizona's 31 large telescopes.
"Arizona is absolutely one of the astronomy capitols of the world," said Jeff Hall, who is the director of Flagstaff's Lowell Observatory, and the chair of the American Astronomical Society's Committee on Light Pollution.
One of the issues occupying Hall's attention is a new space race between tech companies, intent on launching constellations of small satellites to increase broadband internet in regions where it currently does not exist.
SpaceX has already launched dozens of its Starlink satellites and plans to send 1,500 more into orbit by next year. Amazon also plans to join the satellite business.
"Where the potential for real impact on the night sky comes in if you have multiple operators launching, say 20, 30,000 satellites. And you know, SpaceX and other companies have filed with the FCC to be able to launch that many," said Hall.
Last year, after SpaceX launched its first batch of satellites, astronomers around the globe photographed images of stars and galaxies with streaks across the visual frames, made by the passing satellites.
At this time, Hall says there are only about 200 objects orbiting the earth, which are visible with the naked eye. But he says there is hope that the tech companies will take action to curtail any astronomical disaster.
"We have to compliment SpaceX, which has been very proactive in engaging with astronomy in redesigning the satellites to do things to try to make them fainter," said Hall.
The astronomy industry reportedly has a direct impact on Arizona's economy of $252 million per year.