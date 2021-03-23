NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Migrants who talked to Arizona's Family thought it was going to be easier to get into the U.S under the Biden Administration. But they say the reality is they are running into a closed and dangerous border.

One man we talked to is stuck in Nogales. His Guatemalan village saved money to sent his family to the U.S. For five days, men, women and children traveled and wound up in Altar, Sonora. They hired a coyote to get them farther.

"He said everything is going to be easy. Everything is good. There is no danger but that's not how it turned out," said the man through a translator.

He said after three more days in the desert, they were apprehended. The coyote fled and immigration agents dumped them off in Nogales, where they are trying to text family members.

What we've heard over and over is that there really is nothing for some of these people to get back home to, whether it's violence, corruption or unemployment. If they do get a job, it might pay $10 per day.