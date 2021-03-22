NOGALES, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - Migrant shelters in Nogales, Sonora are filling to capacity as people flee violence and hopelessness in southern Mexico and Central America.
"What's interesting about this moment is the variety of reasons that people have for coming up," said Joanna Williams, who is the executive director of the Kino Border Initiative, which operates a shelter in Mexico.
How does the border crisis affect Arizona?
"Just this morning, I was talking to somebody from Honduras, and one of our first questions on the intake survey is, 'Why did you leave your country?' And he said, 'Well, where do I even start?' So you have the violence, and you have the poverty, and then you have the hurricanes in the fall. And he just kept listing all these reasons," said Williams.
Williams said some migrants have been waiting more than 400 days to file asylum claims. She said some are losing their patience and making the decision to try to get across the border illegally.
"People know that these are the dangers they're going to face. And for them, it's better if to die trying. And it's better to make the attempt than to look at their son in the eyes and say, 'I can't give you food today,'" said Williams.