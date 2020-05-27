PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An examination of one year's worth of traffic stops by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies shows a disparity between Latinos and white drivers when it comes to the length of the stop and the chances of a citation or search.
That is according to the newly-published Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Traffic Stops Analysis Report. MCSO and the CNA Institute for Public Research examined 23,630 traffic stops between January and December 2019.
The report found that "stops involving Hispanic or black drivers were more likely to be longer and more likely to involve a search than stops involving white drivers. Stops involving Hispanic drivers were more likely to result in citations or arrests compared with stops of white drivers. However, stops involving black drivers were no more or less likely to end in a citation or arrest than stops involving white drivers, and searches involving minorities were no more or less likely to result in a seizure than searches involving white drivers."
MCSO is currently under the supervision of a federal monitor, as a result of a court order dating back to 2013. That's when a federal judge ordered the department to stop immigration patrols and to cease using Hispanic ancestry as a factor in making law enforcement decisions.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was not in office at the time of that court order. He is set to address questions about the report on Thursday.
You can read the entire report here.