REXBURG, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI convinced the new husband of Lori Vallow's niece to wear a covert recording device to find Vallow's missing children last fall.

The episode took place in late November and early December. Before Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, left Idaho for Hawaii, and two months after her children were last seen.

"The kids are missing. People's doors are being kicked down because they can’t find the kids," said Ian Pawloski, who had married Lori's niece, Melani, 10 days after meeting her.

The two said they knew they were meant for each other right away, but Ian would soon learn that controversy surrounded his new family.

"I guess it all began when my mom called me. She said that Melanie‘s ex-husband, Brandon, is making claims that she’s in a cult, that Lori’s in a cult, that Chad is a cult leader, that they tried to kill him. That they plotted to kill Charles," said Ian.

The "Charles" he was referring to is Charles Vallow. He was Lori's previous husband, who was shot and killed in July by Lori's brother, Alex Cox. Cox said the shooting was in self-defense.

After hearing all of this, Ian says he agreed to speak to Rexburg Police.

"I didn’t know the FBI was going to be there, but I was open to sharing everything that I knew at that point," said Ian.

He says the FBI agents convinced him to wear a secret recording device when he was speaking to Lori, Chad and Melani.

"There was a little bit of hesitation, but at the end of the day, I saw that as the fastest way to get from Point A to Point B. Nobody knows where these kids are. There are serious concerns about their safety. I just married Melani and I love her with all my heart and I want to get her out of this," said Ian. "If I can get some concrete evidence for law enforcement for them to be able to say this is where Tylee and J.J. are, this is what’s happened to them, it’s an open and shut case and we’re done. We move on with our lives. But it didn’t play out that way," he said.

Lori Vallow received threats and is protecting her children, according to mom, sister "I think it's unfair that she has been treated the way she has and I'm hoping that by us speaking out, people might soften their hearts a little bit towards her."

Ian says he was unable to get any evidence that pointed to the whereabouts of the children, so he wrote everything down in a memo and told Melani what he had done.

"As big of a betrayal as it sounds and felt at the moment, I have to look at the entirety of it," said Melani. "And he’s recording the conversations and there’s nothing with it. And there’s nothing between Chad and Lori that was said," she said.

The memo that Ian wrote eventually leaked, and was filed in the child-custody case between Melani and her former husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The memo contained excerpts of conversations between Melani and Ian and Melani and Chad and Lori, and some of it was bizarre.

Court documents say Lori Vallow thought Tylee, JJ were zombies Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow disappeared last September, shortly after they and their mother, Lori Vallow, moved to Rexburg, Idaho.

It mentioned that Lori and Chad believed some people were actually zombies, walking around without spirits, and that these people may need to be killed. The memo contains concerns that Tylee and J.J. were zombies.

Asked if she feared for Tylee and J.J.'s safety, Melani said no.

"I know Lori would never do anything to hurt her kids," said Melani.