PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services show the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed influenza in just four months. Coronavirus is also responsible for more than 10 times as many deaths as last season's flu.
One hundred fifty-six Arizonans died of influenza during the 2019-2010 flu season, which began at the end of September.
From March to the end of June of this year, 1810 people died from COVID-19 in Arizona.
The average number of influenza cases reported in Arizona over the past five years is 21,415. In just four months this year, 101,441 people were confirmed to have coronavirus, although the actual number is likely much higher.
Medical experts say the virus is dangerous to everyone, but especially to those who are over the age of 70 and who have pre-existing conditions.
"We're talking fatality rates well above 15 percent, which is really unheard of with infectious diseases in this day and age," said David Engelthaler, Ph.D., who is the director of TGen North, which is studying the genetic makeup of the virus.
Englethaler says the bright spot is that the fatality rate among children is less than 0.1%.