PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Travel restrictions at the border and supply chain problems are combining to drastically reduce the supply of illegal drugs on the streets of Phoenix, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
The officials say the drugs that are affected the most are the substances that require base chemicals from China-- those include meth and fentanyl. A former drug unit detective said that drug cartels in Mexico purchase those base chemicals and that the supply chain all but evaporated beginning in December.
Drug agents say the price of drugs like meth began to rise sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the wholesale price for a pound of meth was roughly $1,200. Now, the price has risen to $3,000.
The price of cocaine has also risen-- from $19,000 per kilo in December to $24,000 today-- according to two law enforcement officers.
Compounding the supply problem for the cartels is the drastic reduction in international travel. Cross-border travel is heavily restricted, which means there are more law enforcement eyes on fewer vehicles and people.