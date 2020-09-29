SONOYTA, SONORA, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - The steel posts, some filled with concrete, are a familiar sight to anyone who has walked along Arizona's border with Mexico. They are used to build border fencing.
But on the dusty streets of Sonoyta, Sonora, these posts are not on the border anymore - they are for sale in scrap yards.
TUNE IN TO CBS 5 NEWS AT 10 P.M. THURSDAY FOR THE FULL INVESTIGATION
How the stacks of steel posts, which were originally paid for with US tax dollars, ended up on the market in Mexico is now the subject of an inquiry by US Customs and Border Protection into the actions of the contractors who are erecting the latest stretches of fencing along the US border with Mexico.
CBP was alerted to the situation by CBS 5 Investigates.
Arizona's Family will update this story with the full investigation Thursday night.