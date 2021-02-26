SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 53 years after a pair of young girls disappeared from a rural Arizona town, the man who pleaded guilty to their murders is revealing details that shed light on why he did what he did.
William Huff was 16 years old when he murdered Cindy Clelland, who was seven, and Janelle Haines, who was six. The crimes took place in Sierra Vista in 1967.
Huff was also responsible for a letter that taunted the police. In the letter, he referred to himself as "The Phantom."
Now, Arizona's Family Investigates is taking a closer look at what happened all those years ago and what motivated Huff to commit such heinous crimes.
"I've often asked myself what I would have told myself then," wrote Huff in one of a series of letters he sent to this reporter.
"I am not denying the fact a 16-year-old child did commit the most heinous of crimes," he wrote.
David Blair, a special agent with the Army's Criminal Investigations Division in 1967, was assigned to the case because the murders occurred on the grounds of Fort Huachuca.
"He didn't think he'd ever get caught. He really didn't, and there would have been more murders. More little girls would have died. There's no question in my mind that would have happened," said Blair in a new interview with Arizona's Family Investigates.
In one letter, Huff stated that he wants to apologize to the victim's families.
"I just wanted a chance to say I am sorry for the terrible pain it brought upon the families and the members of my family as well," wrote Huff.
Arizona's Family is launching a new podcast on Monday, March 1, dedicated to the William Huff case. True Crime Arizona: The Phantom Killer will take a deep dive into the events of the summer of 1967, what motivated Huff to commit those crimes, and we will examine the letters Huff sent to Arizona's Family reporter, Morgan Loew.
