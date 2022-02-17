NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As each election season approaches, Santa Cruz County Supervisor and business owner Bruce Bracker braces for what he's about to hear. "I know there's going to be a lot of misrepresentations of what's happening along the border," said Bracker.
Bracker refers to the political ads, mostly by conservative Republicans, which portray the Arizona border with Mexico as an area under siege. "The reality is that here in Santa Cruz County, the border is safe. The community is safe," said Bracker.
Crime statistics compiled by the FBI back up Bracker's assessment. While violent crime is rising across Arizona, it is either dropping or unchanged in the rural border counties.
Roughly 20 miles north of the border, in the village of Tubac, border crime appeared to be an afterthought last weekend, as thousands of tourists enjoyed the weather and art festival. "It's pretty awesome. It also has a lot of hidden gems I didn't know about," said Wendy Fransen, who is from South Dakota. "Come down and see. Find out for yourself and eliminate all of your misconceptions, if you have them," said Tom Kozisek, who is from Nebraska.