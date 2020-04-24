PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Small Business Administration is preparing to roll out its second loan program aimed at providing struggling businesses with cash. But Arizona's small businesses may be at a distinct disadvantage in trying to access the funding provided by the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"Most of those guys funded the big money companies where they could rake off big commissions. And, you know, anybody looking for relief under $10,000, I haven't heard of one company yet, getting it," said Robert Highsmith, who owns Arizona Mobility Scooters in Sun City.

More small business loans are on the way. Here's what you need to know Another $310 billion is being added to the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program so that lenders can offer more forgivable loans to small businesses.

Highsmith spoke to CBS 5 Investigates about his experience in trying to get funding during the first round. He says he applied through one of Arizona's major banks.

"They said, 'Oh, you're in the queue. We're going to get to you right away. You're in the first group.' Well, that never happened. After four phone calls and five or six other emails, nothing," said Highsmith.

Big banks came under scrutiny in the past week, accused of giving preferential treatment to existing customers with bigger bank accounts.

The total number of banking companies operating in Arizona is less than in other states with similar populations, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.

But our investigation found that the number of small community banks in Arizona is even smaller. These are banks whose primary mission is to work with local small businesses.

According to figures from BankingStrategist.com, Arizona has a total of 13 community banks. Utah has 30. Colorado has 74. And New Mexico has 34.

Community banks in other states were credited with helping small businesses get access to a larger share of PPP funding.

One former community bank official told CBS 5 Investigates that the 2008 recession took some of the banks, but others were merged or were absorbed by bigger banking institutions.

Other non-bank lenders say they are struggling to access the capital they need to provide loans for the underserved small business community.

Chicanos Por La Causa has received permission to provide loans through the PPP, but its efforts to access more finding to provide those loans have had mixed results.

"We're eligible to be another lender -- another door for small businesses in Arizona to take advantage of the Payroll Protection Program," said David Adame, who is the CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa.

The organization currently has roughly $7 million that it can loan but was hoping to access another $10 million from the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority. But the IDA voted against the proposal.

"It wasn't a no against our agency. It was a no against small businesses in Arizona," said Adame.

"IDA Board of Directors turned down the request from CPLC for $10 million this week. The request was beyond the available reserves. Additionally, the Board has strategically not taken a role in supplementing what is currently being done in the lending community," stated Ron Westad in an email to CBS 5 Investigates. He is the board president of the Industrial Development Authority.

The situation illustrates the challenges small lenders face in trying to raise funds, even when the loans receive the backing of the federal government, like the PPP loans. And the result appears to be bad news for Arizona's small businesses.

During the first round of funding for the PPP program, which ended last week when the SBA exhausted the $349 billion it was given by Congress, Arizona's small businesses succeeded in landing 19,280 loans worth $4.8 billion. But that put Arizona in the last place among states when you compare the number of loans on a per capita basis (loans per 100,000 residents).

This time around, Robert Highsmith says he is going with a local community bank, and hoping to access the $9,000 that he needs to keep his employees paid for the next two months.

"Most of these smaller banks want to see their businesses thrive," said Highsmith.