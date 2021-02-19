HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The killer strikes in January. Depending on who you believe, there are as many as 37 victims. The targets are wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The shooter often leaves the injured animals to suffer in the wild, bleeding to death.
"I feel like there's a level of evil in this person. You know, it's just hard to describe. I would say a monster. This person is a monster," said Betty Nixon, who is one of a handful of wild horse advocates, mostly women, who have set out to catch the killer.
Tune-in to CBS 5 at 10 p.m. for the full story
This is the story of the Heber Wild Horses, the person who has shot and killed dozens of them over the past three years, and the effort to bring the killer or killers to justice. CBS 5 Investigates Morgan Loew will have a full report on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m., during which the full version of this story will be made available.