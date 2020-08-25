PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a little more than one month to go, just 60 percent of Arizona residents have completed and submitted their Census forms.

If the numbers do not dramatically improve, the poor performance could endanger billions of dollars in federal funding and an additional seat in Congress.

"The Census is a lifeline to everything we provide daily to the people living in our city. Transportation, libraries, head start programs, public safety, and public health," said Albert Santana, the Census director for the City of Phoenix.

Santana says he and his team have been doing everything they can to get the word out to city residents about the importance of completing the survey.

At this time, just over 62 percent of Phoenix residents have responded.

"We were really hoping to be closer to maybe 70, 75 percent," said Santana.

Santana and other Census committee members say the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the count, which takes place once every ten years.

But the Trump administration also added a curveball earlier this month, when Census Bureau officials announced they were ending the count one month earlier than they had planned. Now, the counting will stop at the end of September.

You can fill out your Census form securely online by clicking here.