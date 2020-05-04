PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The world's largest short-term rental company has a warning for visitors of the Phoenix area, and for the hosts who rent their homes to those visitors: Do not throw parties in Airbnb-listed properties.

The warning comes as states, including Arizona, begin to lift stay-at-home restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Short-term rental owners unloading properties across Phoenix area Owners of short-term rental properties are suffering unprecedented losses, as the flood of tourists that normally descends upon the Phoenix area every spring dried up almost overnight.

"We are not allowing any type of party in Phoenix until further notice," Airbnb states in a news release sent to CBS 5 Investigates.

"We want to be very clear -- not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Phoenix Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Phoenix Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service," the notice reads.

+5 Some Phoenix-area homeowners say short-term rentals wreaking havoc on their neighborhoods CBS 5 Investigates gathered stories, photos and videoes from residents who described and have evidence of party houses, lewd behavior - even pornography shoots taking place next door or down the street from their homes.

CBS 5 Investigates has reported extensively on problems short term rentals can cause in Phoenix-area rentals. From loud parties, to renters behaving badly, to adult movie shoots, neighbors produced pictures and video to back up their allegations.

Three years ago, Arizona passed legislation that makes this the only state in the country, which prohibits cities, towns and counties from restricting short-term rentals. Real estate experts told CBS 5 Investigates that the law opened the floodgates to out-of-state investors with little connection to the community and little appetite for being a good neighbor when problems occur.

But Airbnb has increasingly added restrictions, meant to limit disruptive behavior by people who use its website to find short-term rentals. This latest move is the most recent action.

"As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community. The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time," stated the news release.