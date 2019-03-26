WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) – Thousands of women across the country who claim their breast implants made them sick have been pushing for the US Food and Drug Administration to take action – either by taking certain kinds of implants off the market or requiring transparency about the potential risks.
The FDA is – for the first time -- holding public hearings on the issue.
While the panel is not voting on anything, it did discuss possible options regarding what changes – if any -- the FDA can or should make regarding how it handles breast implants.
The panel did not recommend taking textured implants off the market. Textured implants are the ones that have been linked to cancer.
While the women who went to D.C. to share their stories and their concerns consider that a loss, they might also have a win. The panel discussed how to define breast implant illness.
Right now, the FDA says science does not show a link between implants and illness.
Women who insist that their implants made them sick list up to 90 possible symptoms, the most common of which are joint pain, extreme fatigue, memory problems, autoimmune disorders, and the list goes on.
“I think if we can characterize it, we can at least acknowledge that something real is happening,” Dr. Natalie Compagni Portis, a clinical psychologist and patient advocate who is on the FDA panel.
The FDA is not discussing what action it will take in the future, so we turned to Dr. Diana Zuckerman of the National Center for Health Research.
She helped get silicone implants off the market in the ‘90s when the manufactures didn’t do their safety studies, and she been at every FDA meeting on breast implants since the early ‘90s.
“I think the most important thing is that the patients came in force and were very persuasive,” she said. “Whether the FDA is really listening to them is still unclear. But I think they started a dialogue that is very important, and these stories are compelling. You can’t ignore them.”
Women believe if there is one thing to come out of this, it will be stronger warnings for patients considering implants, possibly a checklist that doctors will have to go over with them.
Many of the women say their doctors told them implants were completely safe. Many also said if they had known the risks, they would not have proceeded with the surgery. They say want others to have the information they did not get.
